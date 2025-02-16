Author Ashley St. Clair claimed on February 16 that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has not yet recognised his 13th child and has now called on him to fulfill their agreement in a new statement and ‘end unwarranted speculation’.

In a statement posted by her representative, Brian Glicklich, which stated, “Ashley and Musk have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time."

The statement came just a day after Ashley took to social media and claimed that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.

“It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially. We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share,” the statement shared by Glicklich said.

Elon Musk breaks silence Elon Musk reacted to a post shared by a user named MILO, who posted a screenshot of a decade-old comment from Ashley. In the comment, Ashley had jokingly said, “I need it to get Elon Musk's attention for a marriage proposal”.

The post captioned, “Ashley St Clair plotted for half a decade to ensnare Elon Musk”. Responding on this post, Musk wrote, “Woah.”

Not just this, Ashley too had commented Elon Musk's comment. Though her comment is now deleted, several users has posted her comment wherein she wrote, “Elon, We have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not yet responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

In her latest post on X, Ashley wrote, “In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists. Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while.”

‘Elon Musk is the father’ Ashley St. Clair post on X Taking to X, Ashley St. Clair claimed saying, “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father."