Ashneer Grover grooves to Bollywood hit for Instagram Reel busting IITian myths; netizens laugh at ‘doglapan’

Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover grooved to a Bollywood hit for an Instagram Reel of influencer Deepanshu Raj as the IITian duo took it upon themselves to bust myths about the alumni of the prestigious institution.

Both Ashneer Grover and Deepanshu Raj are alumni of IIT Delhi.

They showed how starkly different they and other IITians are from the societal stereotypes in the viral Instagram video.

From how the IIT alumni are “introverted, shy and nerdy” to “solving complex calculus problems” and “rejecting a package of ₹1 crore”, Ashneer could be busting these myths in the hilarious Reel for Deepanshu who goes by ‘iqlipse_nova’ on Instagram.

The Reel also featured Ashneer Grover's iconic Shark Tank dialogue: “Yeh sb doglapan hai.”

“When Ashneer Grover is your college senior. We are IITians,” the IITian-turned-influencer said.

“We are IITians, of course hum kuch toh aisa Karenge jisse log bolenge - ‘Degree waste kar diya’,” he added.

Watch the hilarious Instagram Reel featuring Ashneer Grover here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens loved the viral video and were quick to laugh at the "doglapan" of IITians and Ashneer Grover. Deeming the collab between the two IITians as "unexpected", some social media users joked that Ashneer dancing was actually created using artificial intelligence.

“Ashneer ko nacha diyaa. bhai ye sab doglapan haii ai se banai haii,” a user said.

“Yeh kya kar raha hai yaar chhod de yeh sab yeh sab doglapan hai,” quipped another.

“Unexpected Collab,” commented a user.

“We are IITians, ofc we never liked engineering,” joked another user.

One user, however, had a very interesting take on the viral reel. The user said, “I thought ‘We are introverted’ is grammatically wrong! But how can IITians be wrong! And YES, THEY WERE RIGHT.”