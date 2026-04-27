Ashneer Grover on Sridhar Vembu urging Indians in the US to return: ‘Be scientific in your approach… $1 = ₹94’

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover responded bluntly after Sridhar Vembu urged Indians living in the United States to consider moving back to India and helping strengthen the country’s technology ecosystem. In a post on X, Vembu shared what he described as an “open letter” to Indians settled in America. He said many had gone to the US with little money but carried strong educational foundations and cultural values from India.

“Open letter to Indians in America. Dear brothers and sisters from Bharat: Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat. You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful, gratitude is our Bharatiya way,” Vembu wrote.

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Warning over changing attitudes in America Vembu added that despite the success of Indians abroad, a growing section of Americans now believed Indians were taking away jobs and that their achievements were “unfairly earned”.

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He further wrote, “You may think the next election will fix this, but your choice would be between people who hate our Bharatiya civilisation and people who hate civilisation itself. That is the ‘hard right’ vs ‘woke left’ battle. You are mere bystanders to that conflict.”

‘Bharat Mata needs your talent’ According to Vembu, the global standing of Indians depends heavily on India’s own progress. He said respect, prosperity and security in the modern world come from technological strength.

He also said India had created enough skilled talent but much of it had moved overseas, especially to America.

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“As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let’s do it with a missionary zeal. Respectfully, Sridhar Vembu,” he concluded.

Grover dismisses idea as unrealistic Vembu’s comments soon drew a reaction from Grover, who rejected the appeal in blunt terms.

“What delulu ! Record breaking heat in India is clearly making people dizzy. Just DON’T - be scientific in your approach. Look at numbers - $1 = ₹94. Temperature = 50C,” Grover wrote.

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Social media divided over debate The exchange sparked mixed reactions online.

One user said, “Patriotism is important, but asking people to return without addressing basic issues is not practical.”

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Another wrote, “India needs talent, but talent also needs infrastructure, clean cities and better work culture.”

A third user commented, “Sridhar Vembu has a point. Nation building cannot happen if everyone leaves.”

Another added, “Ashneer said what many people are thinking but are afraid to say.”

Vembu’s post has crossed seven lakh views and generated wide discussion across social media.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.