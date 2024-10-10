Happy Ashtami 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs and images that you can send

Durga Puja celebrations began in various parts of India this week with millions set to mark Ashtami on Friday. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the defeat of Mahishasura at the hands of goddess Durga.
Ashtami marks the eighth day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation — celebrating Mahagauri (the eight form among the Navadurga). As per Hindu mythology Maha Ashtami is the day when goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura who had been terrorizing the gods and humans.
Durga Ashtami will fall on October 11 this year. Here are some wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms
