Happy Ashtami 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs and images that you can send

Durga Puja celebrates goddess Durga's victory over the asura Mahishasura, symbolizing good triumphing over evil. Ashtami marks the eighth day of the festival.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Durga Puja Ashtami 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs and images that you can send
Durga Puja Ashtami 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs and images that you can send(AP)

Durga Puja celebrations began in various parts of India this week with millions set to mark Ashtami on Friday.  The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the defeat of Mahishasura at the hands of goddess Durga.

Ashtami marks the eighth day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation — celebrating Mahagauri (the eight form among the Navadurga). As per Hindu mythology Maha Ashtami is the day when goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura who had been terrorizing the gods and humans. 

Durga Ashtami will fall on October 11 this year. Here are some wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms

Messages and GIFs to share:

  • May Goddess Mahagauri bless you with health, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Ashtami.
  • Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abundant happiness for. Happy Durga Ashtami!
  • Wishing you the strength and wisdom of Maa Durga on Maha Ashtami. May this Navratri bring you good health, prosperity, and endless blessings!
  • May the divine grace of Goddess Durga be with you on this Durga Ashtami and always. Let her light guide your path and protect you from all evils.
  • Wishing you peace, prosperity, and success on this Durga Ashtami!
  • I wish that there is a smile on your face and happiness in every corner of your heart on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.
  • May the strength of Maa Durga empower you to face life’s challenges with courage.
  • Wishing you peace, positivity, and endless blessings from Maa Durga. Have a blissful and joyful Durga Ashtami. 
  • Sending warm wishes for a blessed and joyous Durga Ashtami to you and your loved ones!

 

Here are some GIFs and photo greetings to share:

Image by starline on Freepik
Image by Harryarts on Freepik
Image by starline on Freepik

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Ashtami 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs and images that you can send

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.41%)

    Tata Power share price

    465.50
    03:58 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.6 (1%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    4.35 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.85
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -10.3 (-1.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    842.05
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    39.6 (4.93%)

    Page Industries share price

    44,249.50
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    346.45 (0.79%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,810.00
    03:49 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -0.1 (-0.01%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,620.30
    03:52 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -38.4 (-2.32%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Lupin share price

    2,157.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -126.6 (-5.54%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,243.60
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -62.65 (-4.8%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    585.45
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -22.3 (-3.67%)

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,665.80
    03:47 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    15,958.00
    03:59 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    1405.45 (9.66%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,431.10
    03:55 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    344.95 (8.44%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    701.60
    03:53 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    46.15 (7.04%)

    Usha Martin share price

    366.25
    03:29 PM | 10 OCT 2024
    23.65 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.00-760.00
      Chennai
      76,701.00-760.00
      Delhi
      76,853.00-760.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.00-760.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.