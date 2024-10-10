Happy Ashtami 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs and images that you can send

Durga Puja celebrations began in various parts of India this week with millions set to mark Ashtami on Friday. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the defeat of Mahishasura at the hands of goddess Durga.

Ashtami marks the eighth day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation — celebrating Mahagauri (the eight form among the Navadurga). As per Hindu mythology Maha Ashtami is the day when goddess Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura who had been terrorizing the gods and humans.

Durga Ashtami will fall on October 11 this year. Here are some wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms

Messages and GIFs to share: May Goddess Mahagauri bless you with health, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous and blessed Durga Ashtami.

Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abundant happiness for. Happy Durga Ashtami!

Wishing you the strength and wisdom of Maa Durga on Maha Ashtami. May this Navratri bring you good health, prosperity, and endless blessings!

May the divine grace of Goddess Durga be with you on this Durga Ashtami and always. Let her light guide your path and protect you from all evils.

Wishing you peace, prosperity, and success on this Durga Ashtami!

I wish that there is a smile on your face and happiness in every corner of your heart on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.

May the strength of Maa Durga empower you to face life’s challenges with courage.

Wishing you peace, positivity, and endless blessings from Maa Durga. Have a blissful and joyful Durga Ashtami.

Sending warm wishes for a blessed and joyous Durga Ashtami to you and your loved ones!

Here are some GIFs and photo greetings to share:

