Asia Cup Trophy chaos takes internet by storm, netizens troll Mohsin Naqvi, ‘Kaun raat ke andhere me…'

The Asia Cup 2025 final was a night to remember, not just because of the grand finale cricket match but the drama that followed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The drama unfolded about 90 minutes after the Men in Blue secured the coveted title by beating Pakistan by five wickets for a record-extending ninth time.

A tournament marred by endless controversy was sprayed over with the last ditch of madness after the victorious Indian team was unable to celebrate with the accolade.

Why did India refuse to take Asia Cup 2025 final trophy? The Indian players refused to accept the award from Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, citing his strong anti-India stance. The 46-year-old Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after this refusal walked away with the trophy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed their Asian Cricket Council (ACC) contact regarding their unwillingness. This comes after the Indian team maintained no handshakes policy with Pakistan throughout the tournament, the Indian team maintained a policy of no handshakes with Pakistan.

Social media reaction While the ACC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awaited the trophy presentation, the Indian players refused to show up, and the internet started buzzing with strong reactions.

A user wrote, "Indian Team celebrated with imaginary Asia Cup Trophy😭😂They have just roasted Mohsin Naqvi & Pakistan throughout the tournament."

Another user remarked, “Hardik Pandya trolled Mohsin Naqvi in his trademark style 😂”

A third comment read, “Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi was on stage to present Asia Cup Trophy to Team India. And Indian Team players were busy on their phones. Ignored him so hard. This is brutal.”

A fourth user quipped, “Mohsin Naqvi has left the stadium with the Asia Cup trophy. He will give the trophy to the Pakistan team and they will celebrate it. They’ve also arranged a victory parade in Lahore.”

A fifth user said, “Sports diplomacy can get messy, but the victory celebration speaks louder than ceremony protocol.”

A sixth user stated, "Operation Sindoor is still active, irrespective of the location..Border, cricket field or Dubai."

A seventh user joked, "Nakvi - pakistan won the trophy becoz we have the trophy. Media - where is the proof. Nakvi - it's all over the social media."

An eighth user wrote, “Kaun raat ke andhere me trophy churaata hai?”