ASR Airport attracts huge crowd, not for grand launch, but for 'freebies' | Watch viral video of people stealing plants

Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) International Airport inauguration ceremony is in the spotlight since videos of masses looking for ‘freebies’ went viral. Huge crowd gathered at ASR International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh during its inauguration on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the opening of one of the largest airport in India on 2 August.

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As government celebrated launch of one of India's largest airports spanning 2,200 acres, the locals viewed the occasion as an opportunity to take plants and flag rods home. Many assembled at the premises not to witness the ceremony but to steal plants planted for beautification. Authorities had deployed 5,000 State buses alongside nearly 7,000 private and VIP vehicles to facilitate public transit for the grand event.

Also Read | PM Modi inaugurates ₹5,000 crore Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh

Scores of people were spotted taking out the plants along with the root to take it home. It was an unusual spectacle which drew attention online. Several online users compared it with a similar incident that happened in Bihar while others commented on the civic sense.

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Social media reaction A user wrote, “Bihar of the south.” Another user remarked, “Civic sense at it's peak.” a third user stated, “But for sure not paid Spectors.” A third comment read, “Effect of 5000 buses.”

A third user joked, “Return gifts.” A fourth comment read, “Near airport it’s not sure whether these plants will be taken care of but these people are carrying the plants home, planting them at their homes and take care of them daily. It’s good actually." A fifth user quipped, “Wherever our people go, they seem to have fixed that they should not come with empty hands.”

All you need to know about ASR International Airport in Vizianagaram Developed by GMR Airports Limited subsidiary GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL)—the greenfield international airport aims to transform the region’s economic landscape by bolstering global connectivity, driving industrial investment and boosting tourism potential. The airport is scheduled to commence commercial operations on 17 August 2026.

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Strategically located, the Vizag Airport is set to become the Gateway of the East as giants like Microsoft, Google, Reliance, and others are planning to set up Data Centres near it. The ASR airport can handle 6 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and the capacity is scalable to more than 40 MPPA.

PM Modi called the airport project a big boost to infrastructure and regional growth and in a post on X stated, “This is a modern and futuristic airport that will boost connectivity, commerce and tourism. This project also incorporates principles of sustainability and energy efficiency.”

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.