Assam Minister's daughter Dibisa Mahanta goes viral for supporting CJP, chanting anti-govt slogans in students' protest

Dibisa Mahanta, daughter of Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, is in the spotlight ever since she joined the students' protest at Chachal in Guwahati and extended support for Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Her father, Keshab Mahanta, who is Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) working president is counted among the senior-most leaders of the party, just behind party's state president Atul Bora.

Extending support to CJP, she chanted various slogans on 23 July as the crowd demanded resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in education sector following NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy. In one such video shared by Northeast Now, she can be seen chanting “We want justice” while the crowd repeated in unison.

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In another video viral video, Dibisa Mahanta reportedly used anti-government slogans and derogatory language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she shouted the phrase ‘The neem leaf is bitter; Modi is a ****’ in Hindi. Dibisa Mahanta can be seen alongside student activists, holding placards and actively chanting slogans in the viral videos circulating on social media.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Dibisa Mahanta join the students' protest in Guwahati? ⌵ Dibisa Mahanta joined the protest to support the Cockroach Janta Party's demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and reforms in the education sector following the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy. 2 What slogans did Dibisa Mahanta chant during the protest? ⌵ During the protest, Dibisa Mahanta was seen chanting slogans such as 'We want justice' and used anti-government language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including a derogatory phrase. 3 How did Keshab Mahanta react to Dibisa Mahanta's protest participation? ⌵ Keshab Mahanta, her father, stated that Dibisa was 'misled' by her friends and alleged that she was taken to the protest under the pretext of attending tuition classes, amidst intense backlash. 4 What was the significant demand of the Cockroach Janta Party during the protests? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party's significant demand was the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which they considered non-negotiable, especially in light of the NEET paper leak issue. 5 What education qualifications does Dibisa Mahanta have? ⌵ Dibisa Mahanta holds higher education degrees from the University of Edinburgh and SOAS, University of London, with postgraduate studies in international studies and nationalism.

Social media is abuzz since then as Dibisa Mahanta sparked a massive political controversy by participating in a student-led protest in Guwahati. Notably, the AGP is a constituent of the BJP-led coalition government in the state and AGP leader Mahanta has been a minister since 2016.

All you need to know about Dibisa Mahanta's father Keshab Mahanta Serving as the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Information Technology, Science, Technology & Climate Change, Keshab Mahanta was elected 5 times to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Kaliabor constituency. First in 2006, then 2011, 2016 ,2021 and 2026. Previously, he served as the Minister of Water Resources and Science and Technology, Information and Technology Departments, Government of Assam from 2016 to 2021 in the Sonowal ministry.

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Keshab Mahanta reacts to Dibisa Mahanta's participation in Chachal protest Following the massive online backlash, Keshab Mahanta told Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that his daughter was “misled” by her friends, according to media reports. During Friday's Assam Assembly proceedings, the AGP working president alleged that Dibisa Mahanta was taken to the protest venue under the pretext of attending tuition classes.

More about Dibisa Mahanta The social media accounts of Dibisa Mahanta seem to have been deactivated or become inaccessible after the controversy, the Sentinel reported. Her Instagram and Facebook profiles were no longer accessible after videos and photographs of her participating in the demonstration went viral, the report said.

As per Deccan Chronicle, Dibisa Mahanta secured her higher education degrees from the University of Edinburgh and SOAS, University of London. She completed postgraduate studies in fields related to international studies and nationalism. She expressed solidarity with students who were injured during the police action on the "Chalo Sansad" march in New Delhi on 20 July and demanded strict action against examination-related irregularities.