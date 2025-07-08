Assamese influencer Archita Phukan reveals she 'bought her freedom' for ₹25 lakh

Assamese influencer Archita Phukan, better known by her online alias ‘Babydoll Archi’, has sparked fresh conversations online after hinting at a possible collaboration with American adult star Kendra Lust, while also reflecting on a traumatic chapter of her life.

Phukan, who has over 8 lakh followers on Instagram, is known for her bold content. She recently drew attention by posting a photo with Kendra Lust, fuelling speculation about an upcoming project. While there has been no official announcement, the two have frequently tagged each other in posts, leading followers to believe something is in the works.

However, behind the glamorous reels and viral photos lies a story of survival. In a post shared in July 2023, Phukan opened up about her painful past, revealing that she was once trapped in sex work and had to pay ₹25 lakh for "freedom.”

“After enduring six long years trapped in the dark world of prostitution in India, I managed to break free from its clutches—despite having paid nearly 25 lakh for my supposed freedom,” she wrote.

In the same post, she geotagged her location as GB Road in Delhi, a well-known red-light area in the capital, subtly indicating where her ordeal had unfolded.

Phukan did not disclose how she ended up in that situation or who she paid to escape it. However, she shared that her journey was one of deep trauma and eventual empowerment.

“Today, as I reflect upon my harrowing past, I stand tall as a survivor. Proof that hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit can triumph over even the darkest of circumstances.”

She also revealed that with the support of a friend and a social organisation, she was able to help rescue eight other girls from similar situations.