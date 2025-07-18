Andy Byron of 'Coldplaygate' now accused of teenage bullying: ‘Complete sociopath, hasn’t learned his lesson’

The spotlight on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, following his viral ‘kiss cam’ moment at a Coldplay concert, has now taken a darker turn. New claims about his past behaviour have surfaced online, with a former acquaintance accusing him of being a teenage bully. The allegation was made in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Jonathan Bowen, who says he knew Byron while growing up in Hanover, Massachusetts.

“You’re not going to believe this shit. When I was a teenager… I got into a couple of fights with a kid a bit younger than me but slightly bigger, named Andy Byron… I beat him up once or twice, but later, he and another buddy… jumped me, and I lost that fight,” Bowen wrote.

He went on to say that the experience stayed with him, and claimed that Byron’s current behaviour reminded him of how he acted as a teenager. “Turns out, he’s the same guy who was caught cheating on his wife at the Coldplay concert! The guy clearly hasn’t learned his lesson. When I knew him, I thought he’d be a competitor… but I also knew he’d be a complete sociopath, and it turns out I was right,” he added.

Neither Byron nor his representatives have responded to the accusations at the time of writing.

What is ‘ColdplayGate’? The incident involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot sparked a wave of speculation online after the pair were caught on the ‘kiss cam’ looking visibly uncomfortable and attempting to hide their faces. Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan, became the focus of online chatter after users noticed she had removed “Byron” from her Facebook name following the viral moment.

Cabot, meanwhile, had divorced her ex-husband Kenneth Thornby in 2022, after filing in 2018.

Who is Kristin Cabot? Kristin Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, a tech company worth $1.3 billion. She joined the firm just nine months ago, leading its human resources team. On her LinkedIn, she claims to build “trust with employees of all levels”, a statement now mocked online.