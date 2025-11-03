At 26, Redditor boasts of leaving 9-to-5 job for homestay business with Airbnb, claims earnings almost doubled

A Reddit post is going viral after a 26-year-old user claimed that he is earning more than double than his corporate job salary after running Airbnb homestays in Rajasthan. Narrating the initial challenges he faced after leaving his stable 9 to 5 job, he said that he now earns ₹2.18 lakh every month from Airbnb, surpassing his former salary of ₹1.3 lakh.

The caption to the post said, “My monthly income crossed my old salary after leaving my 9-5.” Despite initial fears and uncertainties, he emphasized the importance of patience and learning in achieving financial success and wrote, “No big plan, just wanted to build something of my own and travel more. The first few months were full of doubt and uneven income, honestly very scary at times.”

Declaring how he overcame the obstacles, he wrote, “This month, I earned ₹2.18L from Airbnb alone, and my total monthly income crossed ₹2.5L+, which is now higher than what I used to make in my corporate job ( ₹1.3L/month).”

Describing the drastic switch from a corporate job to running Airbnb homestays, he said that it was not overnight success, “took savings, patience, slow months, and learning everything the hard way.”

Concluding the post, he wrote, “Posting here as a milestone because a year ago I was scared and uncertain, and reading posts like these helped me believe it was possible.”

Social media reaction In the comment thread, many users suggested that the Redditor used generational wealth, but he denied all these allegations and said, “Took a loan plus used my own savings to set things up. Built it slowly, one step at a time.”

In one of the replies, he wrote, “I was in the corporate for almost 6 years, savings and everything then took loan.”

Many users expressed scepticism over his claims, and said, “You are 26 now, left your job last year so at 25. You were doing a job for close to 6 years and earning 1.3L/m, means you probably started at 19. Pretty impressive!”

Suggesting that his income flow fluctuates and the seasonal nature of work, he said, “This month was unusually good because my 3BHK did really well, Diwali week was fully booked, so numbers look higher than a normal month. It’s not like this every single month, there are slow periods too. Hosting income fluctuates a lot.”

Another user remarked, “That’s a great milestone. Really shows what patience and consistent effort can do. Hosting isn’t easy either. Managing guests, maintenance and slow months all take work. Curious how long it took before things felt stable income wise?”