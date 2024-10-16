At 64, retired SBI employee cracks NEET; Netizens hail him as ‘inspiration’

Jay Kishore Pradhan, a 64-year-old retired banker, defied age stereotypes by passing the NEET exam. Inspired by his daughters, he pursued his dream of becoming a doctor after retirement, showcasing determination and encouraging others that it's never too late to follow one's passion.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Jay Kishore Pradhan
Jay Kishore Pradhan(Screengrab)

Among rare feats in life, a 64-year-old retired State Bank of India (SBI) employee managed to crack one of the hardest entrance examinations in India, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Jay Kishore Pradhan of Odisha has shattered the stereotype that learning at an older age is challenging. Pradhan, a retired deputy manager from SBI, has inspired many by demonstrating that retirement can mark the start of a new chapter. After dedicating 40 years to SBI, Pradhan decided to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, opting for a new challenge over a leisurely post-retirement life.

Also Read | NTA Exam Calendar 2025: JEE Main 2025, NEET UG, CUET UG & UGC NET exams date

According to a Hindustan Times report, Pradhan, like most aspirants, enrolled in an online coaching programme for NEET to get systematic guidance and understand the complex curriculum for the entrance examination. However, it was not an easy task; Pradhan had to revive his study skills and balance his family life -- both demand a heavy investment of time.

Pradhan, according to a Times of India report, appeared for the medical entrance examination once after passing his intermediate exams. However, he could not qualify at that time. But during his second innings of life, when he saw his twin daughters studying for the entrance exam, it reignited his aspiration of becoming a doctor.

Also Read | NEET PG: IMA to Health Ministry, says ‘delay in counselling process causing…’

Pradhan's plan to reignite his goal was favoured by the Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling, which removed the cap on the upper age limit.

Despite challenges, Pradhan did not deviate from his goal. With unwavering focus and determination to achieve his long-held ambition, he qualified the NEET examination in 2020. His rank helped him secure admission into the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Odisha's Sambalpur.

Pradhan truly exemplifies the saying: "Age is just a number".

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 exam paper leak: CBI names six accused in second charge sheet

Netizens lauded his feat and called him an "inspiration" for the younger generation.

"You are great inspiration to aimless youth. Hats off sir," a user commented. "Congrats. Inspiration for young," another added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsAt 64, retired SBI employee cracks NEET; Netizens hail him as ‘inspiration’

      Popular in News

