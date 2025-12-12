At 68, Dimple Kapadia’s gorgeous hair becomes the talk of the town as video goes viral- she swears by this remedy

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia left many on the internet stunned with her shiny, long hair. The 68-year-old actor was seen travelling on an Indigo flight when one of the crew members recorded a video with her.

User Mrudula Khaire, took to Instagram and shared the video with Kapadia from the flight.

Dimple Kapadia's video goes viral In the video, the Murder Mubarak actor is seen looking radiant as ever in a simple beige suit. It was her luscious, soft, curly hair which grabbed netizens' attention.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments, "Dimple ji looks so graceful." "My goodness...that HAIR is still as beautiful as it was 40 years ago," added another.

Secret behind Dimple Kapadia's luscious hair at 68 Wondering what the secret is behind Dimple Kapadia's hair? She swears by mostly home remedies.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue India, Kapadia shared the benefits of her simple haircare routine, which helps her to manage her very dry, thick and coarse hair'.

She shared her homemade remedy, “Oiling goes a long, long way. I oil my hair overnight, then get a head massage with a homemade hair pack, which is a mixture of eggs (5 whites and a whole egg) and a banana. I leave it on for 10-30 minutes and then wash it through with lukewarm water... the habit of oiling was prevalent throughout my childhood, and it helped as I have always had very dry, thick and coarse hair. Without the amount of professional styling I’ve had over the years, it would not look so glossy and shiny.”

Homemade hair oil The actor also shared a customised blend of hair oil that she recommends. She swears by the benefits of onion extract oils.

“My secret hair oil recipe is a concoction of almond and sandalwood oil as a base, with geranium, rosemary and lavender essential oils. This is the legacy I’ll pass down to my grandchildren – oil your hair and do not colour it... onion juice is excellent for the hair but I think, the safer option is to use the onion extract oils you get now," Kapadia said.

Besides the remedies, Dimple Kapadia also believes in the power of a balanced diet. She shared that one must ‘include lots of protein in your diet, eat balanced meals and include seeds and nuts’ to maintain healthy hair.

