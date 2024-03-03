A three-day star-studded gala in Jamnagar is set to conclude on Sunday when the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant will come to an end. Stars from across the world graced the occasion with their presence, but the cherry on the cake was an overdose of cuteness brought in by their kids. Taimur Ali Khan, his younger brother Jeh Ali Khan and Raha Kapoor were all over the place and their beautiful pictures are doing rounds on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taimur Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning in the formals and reflected the scintillating glamour of his parents.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar

In another picture from the Khan family, Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh Ali Khan is making the perfect pose to steal hearts and display the treasure chest of endless wonders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their son Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha is well-known for making headlines for a smile that can melt even the grumpiest clouds away. During the pre-wedding ceremony, she twinned with her mom and greeted the groom with her cuteness.

How other star kids looked at Jamnagar? ‘King’ Khan Shah Rukh Khan's unparalleled charisma and magnetic presence was visible at Jamnagar as he was seen with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam Khan at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jamnagar

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan were seen together during the pre-wedding celebrations. The duo are known to be best friends and spend a number of occasions together.

Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Pandey leisurely spending time with Ranbir Kapoor at the glamorous pre-wedding celebration adorned with global stars, who landed in Jamnagar on Thursday for the three day gala.

Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Ranbir Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar looked beautiful in her red dress with a tinge of simple gold necklace. She posed for a picture with her friend during the pre-wedding celebrations at Jamnagar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar with her friend at the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Janhvi Kapoor appeared absolutely breathtaking in a purple ensemble while capturing a moment alongside her boyfriend, Shikhar Paharia, and brother, Arjun Kapoor, during the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Janhvi Kapoor with her boyfriend Shikhar Paharia, and brother Arjun Kapoor, during the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

While speaking on the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani shared why they decided to hold the ceremony in Jamnagar. "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community," Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!