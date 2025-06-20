At graduation, university student brags about using ChatGPT to finish final project; social media reacts, ‘That’s scary’

A UCLA student has gone viral for showing how he used ChatGPT to finish his final project. He bragged about it right at his graduation ceremony.

Advertisement

The student proudly revealed this during the event while other students cheered. The video spread fast on social media, with many users saying the younger generation is too dependent on AI and may struggle to think for themselves.

Some joked that it’s all fun until doctors or engineers do the same, risking real harm to society. Most people agreed that using AI for everything at university and not actually learning anything is worrying. They believe it is definitely not something that should be celebrated.

Advertisement

“Start eating healthy yall, your future doctor is probably using ChatGPT right now,” quipped one user on Instagram.

“What are they gonna do fr bro already graduated,” wrote another.

One user commented, “So many years, just to ruin the value of your diploma for the sake of some buzz on social media.”

Also Read | AI vs Humans: Artificial intelligence influencers outperform originals

“Neck deep in debt only to get out with underdeveloped skills, nice one,” came a sarcastic comment.

Another user wrote, “That’s scary. Professional jobs without the professionals.”

When the video was reshared by FearBuck on Twitter (now X), the video gained more than 71 million views.

One user wondered, “Is it Legal to use AI In university?”

“Don’t act like you all weren't using Google when you were in school. People have always cheated. He'll be weeded out eventually,” came from another.

Advertisement

Use of ChatGPT A first-year university student earlier shared on Reddit that they used ChatGPT regularly to understand difficult topics and quickly finish assignments. The user asked if students before ChatGPT had a harder time in university. Users’ opinions were divided.

“This can really harm you in the long term, and if it turns out that ChatGPT has plagiarised, which it does do, you could be given a severe punishment,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another user, who disagreed, wrote, “Essentially, you do end up having to add another layer of checking. But, you can definitely use it in an ethical way.”

“It's OK for general information. But, once you start asking it to generate a list of references, it is hilariously wrong. They look like real articles but they don't exist,” wrote another.