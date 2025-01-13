Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, a former Indian cricketer, has often been in the news for his outspoken views on fellow cricketers and parenting. His latest interview, released on YouTube, has once again stirred up several controversies.

However, it has also brought back memories of an old podcast by Yuvraj Singh in which he discussed his father's harsh parenting methods and shared how he was forced to give up roller skating for cricket.

Roller skating under-14 nationals Yuvraj revealed that he was a roller skating enthusiast and won a gold medal in the under-14 national championships.

However, Yograj gave him no option but to quit the sport for cricket. He even threw out his medal as well as skates from the car.

“I did not want to play in the heat; I would look like Michael Vaughan. My father was hell-bent; I played cricket because he did not play cricket for long, and he wanted to live his dream through me,” he said on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast during a chat with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan.

“I won a gold medal; the gold medal went out of the car with my skates. He was like, ‘No more roller skating from now.’”

Yuvraj Singh also said he went looking for the medal the next day.

Watch the old viral video here:

In a 2019 article on Cricbuzz, Yograj was quoted saying that he threw the medal out because he felt like making him a cricketer.

“So I forced him. One day, when Yuvi came home after winning a skating competition, my first thought was that my son was doing such a fantastic job in this sport, winning so many medals,” he said.

“But when I looked at him, his red band and long mane, something hit me very hard. I threw away his skates and his medals. People called me a ruthless man, but I had something else in my mind. Yuvi was twelve years old at that time.”