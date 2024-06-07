Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan were seen shaking hands and then continuing to hold them for a while in the viral video.

The newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut had a sweet reunion with a former co-star and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan at National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary meeting in Delhi on Friday.

Yes, the two aren't just fellow to-be parliamentarians, but have also worked together in a 2011 movie Mile Na Mile Hum.

In the video going viral on the internet, the actor-turned-politician shows Kangana and Chirag shaking hands and then continuing to hold them for a while. The two were also seen hugging each other and laughing, while other MPs around them looked on.

The 2011 movie was Chirag's only movie. It starred him as a tennis player and Kangana as the woman he falls for.

Earlier, Chirag said he was eager to meet Kangana again. "I am looking forward to meeting her. We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament," PTI quoted Paswan as saying.

Kangana's slapgate incident Kangana Ranaut has allegedly slapped 'in the face' by CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

After the incident, police filed an FIR against the constable, who was suspended from her job. The investigation into the matter is underway.

Reacting to the incident after arriving in the national capital, the actress claimed that the constable hit her in the face and also abused her.

"Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab," said Kangana in a post on X along with a video message.

Kaur, who belongs to a farmer's family, said that her mother was also among the protesting farmers. "Kangana made a statement that farmers were protesting in Delhi because they were paid ₹100 or ₹200," she added.

