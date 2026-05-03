At the cost of shades! Rovman Powell's one-handed beauty ends Heinrich Klaasen's stay during SRH vs KKR; watch video

Rovman Powell has been one of the best fielders for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, the West Indies T20I captain produced another athletic display with a one-handed stunner to send back Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, breaking his glasses in the process at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 11th over. With both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma back in the hut, the onus was on the South African hard-hitter to steer his team. Banged short by Cameron Green, Klaasen pulled, only to get a top edge. Powell covered a bit of the ground and moved to his right at deep midwicket and went airborne, stretching his right hand for the ball.
Upon completing the catch in the air, Powell fell on his left palm, with his head banging on the ground. That's when his shades bounced off the ground, breaking into two pieces. Luckily, Powell didn't hurt his eyes. The TV umpire checked it as a fair catch as Klaasen walked back for just 11 - his lowest in this edition of IPL.
more to follow…
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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