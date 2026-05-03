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At the cost of shades! Rovman Powell's one-handed beauty ends Heinrich Klaasen's stay during SRH vs KKR; watch video

Rovman Powell's stunning one-handed catch ended Heinrich Klaasen's stay at the crease during Sunrisers Hyderabad's home game against KKR in IPL 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 May 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Rovman Powell goes airborne while completing the catch of Heinrich Klaasen in IPL 2026.
Rovman Powell goes airborne while completing the catch of Heinrich Klaasen in IPL 2026.
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Rovman Powell has been one of the best fielders for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, the West Indies T20I captain produced another athletic display with a one-handed stunner to send back Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, breaking his glasses in the process at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 11th over. With both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma back in the hut, the onus was on the South African hard-hitter to steer his team. Banged short by Cameron Green, Klaasen pulled, only to get a top edge. Powell covered a bit of the ground and moved to his right at deep midwicket and went airborne, stretching his right hand for the ball.

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Upon completing the catch in the air, Powell fell on his left palm, with his head banging on the ground. That's when his shades bounced off the ground, breaking into two pieces. Luckily, Powell didn't hurt his eyes. The TV umpire checked it as a fair catch as Klaasen walked back for just 11 - his lowest in this edition of IPL.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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