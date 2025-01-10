After Blinkit launched a 10-minute ambulance service, founder Harsh Punjabi suggested introducing ATM services via the app for cash delivery at home within 10 minutes. The idea garnered mixed reactions on social media, with some criticizing the feasibility.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhandsa received an unusual request from a startup founder, days after quick-commerce paltform announced a 10-minute ambulance service for customers. Harsh Punjabi, founder of Dot Company and a content creator, has requested that the Blinkit CEO provide ATM services through the app. He suggests that customers pay through UPI, and the cash will be delivered to their homes within 10 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hey @albinder

please start an ATM like service on Blinkit. Users will pay via UPI and you can deliver cash at doorstep in under 10 minutes. Will be super helpful (sic)," Harsh Punjabi wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harsh also shared the reason for such a request.

“Leaving for a trip and need cash. Gharpe total ₹100 cash hai (There is only ₹100 at home). Don't want to go to the ATM. But will have to," Harsh wrote.

Blinkit 10-minute ambulance services The request for ATM services comes after Blinkit introduced a 10-minute ambulance booking service for Gurugram residents on January 2, offering rapid doorstep access to emergency medical assistance. It plans to expand to other cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CEO Albinder Dhindsa, while announcing the new update, said, “We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities."

“The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app," Dhindsa wrote on X.

Social media reacts Following Harsh Punjabi's post, several social media took a funny jibe while some criticised the idea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Just came back from 5 days road trip Jaipur - pushkar - kathu - salasar …Haven’t carried a single penny cash … sab jagah upi and cards works ((UPI works everywhere)…. Even rikshawala to small chai stall …Mere desh (my country) is truly a digital India," one of the users commented.

One of the users referred to GST rates on delivery and said,"Idea accha hai , Par delivery charges par 18% gst mood kharab kar dega. (The idea is good but there will be 18% GST on delivery).

“This service is called talking to neighbors and local shopkeepers and often takes less than 10 minutes," added another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Few users criticised this idea and said,

“This will have its cons : Blinkit will have to provide full fledged security to those delivering cash. Further due to which they will incur costs and you will be paying extra delivery ans security charges. And it won't be beneficial as people are of the idea to always cut costs."