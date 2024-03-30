While some of these celestial occurrences are annual, some are so rare that you might not get to see them again in your lifetime.

If you are a cosmic lover who is thrilled about the upcoming solar eclipse, wait till you hear about all the celestial surprises April has instore for you! While some of these occurrences are annual, some are so rare that you might not get to see them again in your lifetime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are four celestial events happening in April that you’ll not want to miss out:

The Super New Moon The 'Super New Moon' will rise on April 8. Although it will be invisible to the eye, the super new moon is likely to raise sea tides drastically. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Supermoons occur only three to four times in a year, and they always appear consecutively.

According to NASA, a supermoon is when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, the perigee.

Although the “Supermoon" is not an official astronomical term, but it’s typically used to describe a full Moon that comes within at least 90 per cent of perigee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At its closest point, the full moon can appear up to 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the faintest Moon of the year, which occurs when it’s farthest from Earth in its orbit.

'Mother of dragons' comet The ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet, also known as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, will be visible in the weeks leading up to perihelion on April 21, according to the European Space Agency.

The comet’s distinctive shape has earned it the nickname ‘horned’ comet or ‘devil’ comet. However, we’ve opted for a pop-culture reference, calling it the ‘Mother of Dragons’ due to its association with the ‘kappa-Draconids’ meteor shower. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When it is highly active and close to Earth, it can appear very bright. At other times, it may appear only faintly.

Unfortunately, this comet won’t return to our night skies until 2095. So, if you’re in the northern hemisphere, keep your eyes on the night sky and witness the celestial drama of the ‘Mother of Dragons’ comet!

Lyrid meteor shower The Lyrid meteor shower is an annual celestial event. It occurs in spring time every year. This year the Lyrid meteor shower is predicted to be at at its peak on April 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lyrid meteor shower originates from debris left behind by Comet Thatcher. This comet was first noticed in 1861 and takes a whopping 415 years to orbit the Sun once.

Comet Thatcher’s path brings it within Earth’s orbit, creating the annual Lyrid meteor shower.

Pink moon The Pink Moon, also known as the April's Full Moon, holds a captivating allure. Although it is not actually pink, the moon will be bright and last for three days starting April 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pink Moon derives its name from the pink flowers that bloom during spring.

Pink Moon is also know as Breaking Ice Moon, Budding Moon, Awakening Moon, or the Egg Moon.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!