Attention Goa-Mumbai travellers! Tejas Express and Jan Shatabdi Express to temporarily terminate at THIS station

Due to platform expansion and maintenance work at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, passengers travelling from Mumbai to Goa are likely to experience inconvenience due to a change in the route of two major trains: Tejas Express and Jan Shatabdi Express.

The Central Railway has changed the terminating station of the two major trains that run from Mumbai to Goa, News18 reported.

Maintenance work is underway for the expansion of platforms 12 and 13 at CSMT to handle the increasing passenger load, the report said.

Tejas Express and Jan Shatabdi Express will terminate at Dadar Station The Tejas Express (22120) and Jan Shatabdi Express (12051) will now terminate at Dadar instead of CSMT for the next month, it added.

The Central Railway made this temporary change to ensure smoother operations while carrying out the necessary infrastructure work at CSMT.

This change will remain in effect until February 28 2025, after which the two trains are expected to return to their normal route.

According to the report, railway authorities have assured passengers that necessary crowd management measures will be in place to minimise disruption.

The Central Railway has urged passengers to check train schedules before booking tickets and to be prepared for possible delays due to the increased passenger load at Dadar station. For any concerns, they can approach the railway helpline or station staff.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative arrangements if they need to travel beyond Dadar.

Recently, train services on some Central Railway routes were disrupted due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch in Mumbai.

On 26 January, commuters had to walk along the tracks on some affected routes, and the disruption also led to huge crowds at various stations on the Central Railway suburban network.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was rebuilding the east-west link Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid railway stations in south Mumbai after the British-era structure was demolished due to its dilapidated condition.

The suburban services, which were supposed to resume from CSMT by 5:30 am, instead resumed later at 10:09 am due to the ‘block burst’.