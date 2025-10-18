Attention travelers! Now you can gift FASTag annual pass - check steps here

State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out a new feature on Saturday, October 18, allowing users to gift the FASTag annual pass to someone through the Rajmargyatra app.

The annual pass was introduced by The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on August 15. 2025, for daily commuters in India. This pass however, is only applicable for private non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans.

How to gift the FASTag annual pass? To gift the FASTag annual pass, a user simply needs to click the ‘Add Pass’ option on the Rajmargyatra app. According to NHAI, the process involves:

Entering the vehicle number and contact details of the person you wish to gift the FASTag annual pass. A one-time password (OTP) verification to confirm the transaction. Upon successful verification, the annual pass will get activated on the recipient's existing FASTag attached to their vehicle. The annual pass gets activated within two hours of payment. Key features of the annual pass The FASTag annual pass provides a seamless and cost-effective travel option to national highway users who travel frequently, eliminating the need for regular FASTag recharges.

A one-time fee payment of ₹3,000 grants a validity of one year or 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes first. Once either threshold is past, it will automatically revert to a regular FASTag.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and can be used in about 1,150 toll plazas across India.

However it's important for a commuter to keep in mind that this Annual Pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. Additional applicable user fees may apply for use of fee plazas on Expressways and State Highways (SH) managed by various state governments or local bodies.

Rapid adoption since launch The FASTag annual pass, which was launched just two months back has seen a surge in popularity. The pass has crossed 25 lakh user mark with around 5.67 crore transactions recorded since its launch on August 15. 2025.

