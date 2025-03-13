Attukal Pongala Greetings: 15+ wishes, significance & dates for world’s largest gathering of women

Attukal Pongala Greetings: Known for being the world's largest gathering of women, Attukal Pongala is a 10-day long festival celebrated at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The festival is dedicated to Attukal Devi or Bhadrakali, the Goddess of salvation and prosperity.

How Attukal Pongala is celebrated? Women across South India gather in large numbers and carry sweet dishes made with coconut, jaggery and plantain in earthen pots to offer the Goddess. The ninth day of the festival is called Attukal Ponagala Mahotsavam, the most auspicious day.

Attukal Pongala dates Attukal Ponagla commenced on March 5 and will continue till March 15. The main gathering is held on March 13.

Here are some Attukal Pongala wishes to share with your friends and families May your prayers be answered and your life be filled with the blessings of Attukal Bhagavathy.

May this Attukal Pongala bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your home and heart.

Wishing you a joyful Attukal Pongala filled with blessings, prosperity, and the warmth of community spirit.

Wishing you prosperity on this auspicious Attukal Pongal.

May your prayers be answered and your day be radiant. Attukal Pongala Greetings.

Wishing you a joyous Attukal Pongala filled with devotion, peace and divine blessings. May Attukal Amma shower her grace upon you, bringing peace, prosperity and good health. Let the sacred fire ignite positivity and faith in your faith.

𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐮𝐤𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐚! On this sacred day of devotion and togetherness, let’s extend our prayers beyond rituals and into actions.

Let the flames of Pongala illuminate your path with hope, faith, and positivity. Have a blessed Attukal Pongala!

Sending you heartfelt wishes for a Pongala filled with unity, harmony, and togetherness among family and friends. Happy Attukal Pongala!