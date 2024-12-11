Atul Subhash suicide case: Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm died by suicide in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. Since his death, the case has sparked a massive outcry for justice on social media.

Hashtags #JusticeForAtulSubhash, #Accenture, and #NikitaSinghania are highly trending on social media platform X. Many users argued that the legal system needs a total reform, as it is unfairly affecting innocent men and their families. Others expressed heartbreak, condemning the harassment Subhash endured from his ex-wife and the court over alimony.

In addition to this, netizens have also called out Accenture to take swift action and "immediately" terminate Subhash's wife, Nikita Singhania. In the wake of these demands, Accenture has taken made their social media account private.

Social media reactions Barkha Trehan, Men's Rights activist told ANI, "...Atul Subhash is not the first man, lakhs of such men have died. 34-year-old Atul Subhash was compelled, the system has failed. There is a lot of biasedness in the system, only women are heard and not men...men are tortured and threatened...cases under (IPC) section 498 are deliberately registered against men and the Supreme Court has observed that 95% of these cases are fake...laws made for women safety are being used as weapons..."

One user tweeted saying “This part of our legal system needs a complete overhaul. So many innocent men and their families are being tortured. Imagine what #AtulSubhash must be going through during his last moments.”

“This is heartbreaking, truly heartbreaking. I am sad and angry. Atul Subhash, an AI engineer, tragically took his own life after enduring constant harassment from the court and his ex-wife over alimony”

A woman urged the Indian govt to reframe the laws and said, “If men and women are equal in the eyes of law they must be treated equally and not women bashing men in the name of feminism and faulty laws!”

A user named Omji Trivedi posted a similar story of his brother, he wrote, “Like Atul Subhash, my brother was also driven to take his own life due to unbearable harassment by his wife, Shikha Awasthi. On December 27, 2023, he committed suicide, unable to bear her cruelty anymore.”

One user questioned, “Another family ruined because of bad law. When will filing a false complaint, false FIR, false testimony, false investigation, false case and false affidavit be declared a serious crime?”

A user named Anurag Tripathi wrote, “When people demanded action against the murderer wife in the case of #AtulSubhash, Instead of showing some respect or grief @Accenture protected its posts. Everyone has accountability towards the society, and everyone will have to take responsibility for it. This attitude of #Accenture is shameful.”

Another user targetted the company and wrote, “Despite all evidence given by #AtulSubhash Nisha Singhania has not been dismissed by Accenture & no case filed by Police. Court has not suspended Reeta Kaushik for corruption. This exposes "value" of Executives, Legislative, Judiciary & Corporates”

“Accenture India should fire Nikita Singhania and sue her for damaging the company's reputation.”