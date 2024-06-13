’Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ trailer out: Fans say Ajay Devgan, Tabu starrer ’will definitely be a blockbuster’

As the official trailer for Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' released on Thursday, fans have predicted that the Neeraj Pandey-directorial will "definitely be a blockbuster".

The trailer of this complex love story was launched at an event in Mumbai today. Packed with hints of action and mystery, the movie weaves along with strings of music.

Here is how the fans reacted to the trailer of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': “After a long time, I've seen such a heartwarming trailer. Nowadays these types of love stories are missing. It will definitely be a blockbuster,” a fan commented on the movie's trailer on YouTube.

“This Year Ajay Devgan back to back Delivered Very Good Content Films Who will Excited for AMKDT,” another added.

“Ajay devgn and tabu chemistry is (heart),” a user commented.

“It's going to be a chartbuster!!” said another fan.

“Thank god, at last a movie with good content and drama, all we are seeing slow motion action sequence and big lavish songs for last few years. Ajay Devgn is at it again,” a relived fan said.

“So refreshing to see a mature love story where both the leads are playing their age. Looking forward to this movie,” added another.

About the movie: Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, famous for movies like A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby, the Ajay and Tabu starrer is a musical love story set in the 1990s era.

The movie also features Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. It is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The soundtrack for the ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ has been created by Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem, while Manoj Muntashir gave its lyrics.