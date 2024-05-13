Anyone who missed the dazzling auroras will get another chance on Sunday in the US region as the powerful geomagnetic storm hitting the Earth is expected to intensify yet again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Several intense Coronal Mass Ejections are still anticipated to reach the Earth's outer atmosphere by later today," the US National Weather Service said.

Those ejections have since Friday produced spectacular celestial shows across swaths of the Earth, far from the extreme latitudes where the auroras are normally seen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun, known as CMEs are expected to reach Earth late Sunday or early Monday, "causing severe or extreme geomagnetic storms once again," said Keith Ryden, who heads the Surrey Space Centre in England to AFP news agency.

But scientists said the intensity of anything seen Sunday night might not reach the level of Friday's show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Friday saw the first "extreme" geomagnetic storm since October 2003 that caused blackouts in Sweden and damaged power infrastructure in South Africa. However, no major disruptions to power or communications networks appear to have been reported this time around.

Excitement over the phenomenon -- and otherworldly photos of pink, green, and purple night skies -- popped up across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what netizens said about the dazzling aurora: A user wrote, “The aurora made another incredible showing last night, this time over the ghost town of Manchester, South Dakota. This is a shot I’ve been wanting to capture for a while now".

When charged particles from solar winds are captured by Earth's magnetic field, they accelerate towards the planet's magnetic poles, which is why auroras are normally seen near the Arctic region. However, during periods of heightened solar activity, the effects extend farther toward the equator.

Unlike solar flares, which travel at the speed of light and reach Earth in around eight minutes, CMEs travel at a more sedate pace, with officials putting the current average at 800 kilometers (500 miles) per second.

