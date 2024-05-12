The auroras result from solar flares and coronal mass ejections, with different gases causing various colors in the atmosphere.

A stunning display of auroras illuminated the skies over various regions for the second consecutive night on Saturday, following an awe-inspiring showcase.

This captivating celestial phenomenon results from a potent solar storm, which may persist into Sunday, offering breathtaking views of the “northern lights" that typically grace the far northern latitudes of the planet. This celestial phenomenon raises the question of why we get auroras on Earth after eruptions occur on the Sun.

In a post on X, NASA Sun & Space explained this and noted that there are two things we call solar eruptions: solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). They often occur together, but not always.

“Solar flares are intense flashes of light — a result of the Sun’s complex magnetic fields abruptly rearranging themselves," it said.

Solar flares. (Photo: Nasa Sun & Space/X)

It further explained that the Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are giant clouds of solar particles laced with magnetic fields that escape from the Sun. "These giant clouds can travel anywhere in the solar system, including to us here on Earth," it added.

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are giant clouds of solar particles laced with magnetic fields that escape from the Sun. (Photo: NASA Sun & Space /X)

It further explained that solar flares reach us quickly as “light only takes about 8 minutes to reach Earth."

"Because CMEs are made up of particles, they may take days to reach us. But when they do, they can set the aurora alight," it added.

Thus, when a CME collides with Earth’s magnetic field, it can dump solar particles into near-Earth space. “These particles follow Earth’s magnetic field lines as they dive into our atmosphere in a “ring" around the poles called the auroral oval," it further explained.

AFP reported that CMEs originated from an extensive sunspot cluster, which spans a width approximately 17 times larger than Earth. The Sun is nearing the apex of an 11-year cycle characterized by increased solar activity.

When a CME collides with Earth’s magnetic field, it can dump solar particles into near-Earth space. (Photo: NASA Sun & Space/X)

What factors determine the colours of the auroras? NASA Sun & Space said, "The incoming particles strike gases in our atmosphere, causing them to heat up and glow: the aurora. The colours depend on the type of gas and its altitude. Oxygen glows red or blue; nitrogen can be green, blue, or pink."

NASA maintains a specialized team focused on astronaut safety, capable of directing astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to relocate to areas within the outpost offering enhanced shielding.

Geomagnetic storms can impact not only astronauts but also various species with internal biological compasses. Pigeon handlers have reported a decrease in the return of birds during geomagnetic storms, as noted by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The Carrington Event, regarded as the most potent geomagnetic storm ever recorded, took place in September 1859 and was named after British astronomer Richard Carrington.

(With inputs from AFP)

