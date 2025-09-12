Austin Ekeler and Melanie Wilking: All you need to know about Washington Commanders RB’s married life

Austin Ekeler, running back of the Washington Commanders, is in the news for a suspected injury. The 30-year-old tore his right Achilles tendon during the match against the Green Bay Packers, the Associated Press reported. The Commanders are awaiting tests to confirm the severity of the injury, an insider told The Associated Press on Friday. Amid the headlines, the RB’s relationship with his wife, Melanie Wilking, has also garnered interest.

Here is everything you need to know about Austin Ekeler and Melanie Wilking's love story.

How did Austin Ekeler and Melanie Wilking meet? Ekeler first sent a message to Wilking on Instagram, and from this moment on, the pair began to post snippets of their life on social media, People reported. In May 2021, the Instagram user Melanie Wilking and Austin Ekeler made their initial Instagram post as a couple when she shared a touching birthday message for him. During the same year, the couple began posting some funny videos together where Ekeler was showcasing some of his dancing skills with Wilking.

Austin Ekeler and Melanie Wilking’s engagement and marriage After two years of dating, the couple took a big step when Ekeler proposed in August 2023. The romantic beachside proposal in Laguna Beach, California, was memorable for Wilking. Ekeler made it a day to remember, as the couple was surrounded by family and friends, and Wilking could not have been happier.

In her words, "It was definitely the best surprise ever." Less than a year later, they tied the knot at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in May 2024, with 138 guests in attendance. The couple chose the venue for its proximity to their home base and its capacity to accommodate everyone.

Couple life after marriage Since their wedding, Ekeler and Wilking have been adjusting to married life with a bit of travel in the mix. As a couple that has lived long-distance for much of their relationship, between California, Las Vegas, and Virginia, they are now looking forward to being in one place.

They plan to split their time between Virginia during the football season and Las Vegas in the off-season, finally putting an end to the back-and-forth travel that has characterized much of their relationship.

