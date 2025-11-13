Australian tourist hitchhikes 500 km to Pushkar camel fair, calls it ‘the craziest festival ever’

An Australian tourist’s adventurous journey to the Pushkar Camel Fair has gone viral, after he hitchhiked more than 500 kilometres across Rajasthan to experience what he calls “the craziest festival in the world”.

Duncan McNaught, who has been travelling across India for the last few weeks, shared a now-trending video documenting his route to the famous Pushkar Mela — riding everything from tractors and trucks to cars and motorbikes before finally reaching the desert town.

“After hearing about India’s camel fair in Pushkar, I decided to head off hitchhiking across the country,” McNaught said in his video. “Riding on tractor, truck, car and motorbike, I finally arrived at one of the craziest festivals in the world.”

A Festival Like No Other The Pushkar Camel Fair — a tradition that dates back centuries — began as a livestock market where traders brought camels, horses and cattle from across Rajasthan. Today, it has evolved into one of the largest camel fairs in the world, drawing lakhs of visitors, photographers, performers and tourists every year.

For McNaught, the fair was unlike anything he had experienced before.

“The Pushkar camel fair was like no other I had ever seen,” he said. “The craziest rides, the culture, the people — it was one of the most engaging festivals I’ve ever been to.”

His viral clip shows him playing cricket with locals, hopping on colourful rides, dancing with festival-goers and even sitting inside a stunt car, capturing the fair’s chaotic and vibrant atmosphere.

Internet Loves His Enthusiasm As of the latest update, the video has crossed 3.39 lakh views on Instagram and continues to draw hundreds of comments. Social media users praised McNaught for embracing the local culture wholeheartedly, calling his enthusiasm “refreshing” and “pure joy”.

One user wrote, “Those local sports look SO fun I need to go back to India."

Another said, As an Indian this makes my heart so happy to see."

“This is amazing! I live in Pushkar where you did this - this is why it’s the absolute best place in the world!”

“This looks incredible and makes me envy men’s travel experiences,” the third user wrote.