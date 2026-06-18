Australian tourist says he was 'molested' after Indian man repeatedly asked him for a kiss - viral video

An Australian tourist’s video from India has triggered strong reactions online after he filmed an uncomfortable encounter in Kolkata, where a young man repeatedly asked him for a kiss and held his hand despite being turned down.

What does the viral video show? The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Marco Roams. In the clip, the tourist is seen walking along a street in Kolkata when a young man sitting in a rickshaw approaches him and repeatedly says, “Kiss me here, kiss me.”

The tourist appears visibly uneasy and attempts to handle the situation calmly. “Kiss you? No sorry, I’m straight,” he replies. Despite the refusal, the man continues to insist and is seen holding the tourist’s hand as he tries to walk away.

After distancing himself from the interaction, the tourist can be heard saying, “Wow! Getting bloody molested by people younger than me.”

A text overlay on the video read: “Why do Indian guys always want you to kiss them?”

Viral clip draws mixed reactions online The video has since gone viral, attracting thousands of comments and reactions across social media. Many users criticised the behaviour shown in the clip and expressed sympathy for the tourist.

A user said, “Not every Indian is like them.”

“I think you landed in the wrong India,” one user commented.

Another tagged local authorities and wrote, “@kolkatapolice Kindly teach these boys a good lesson.”

Some users object to the generalisation

While many condemned the incident, others took issue with the caption and what they viewed as a broad generalisation about Indian men.

“If you’re so broke that you can’t visit actual tourist places, don’t blame India after wandering into random slums for content,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Instead of going to good places in india u guys intentionally go to these kinds of sketchy areas just for content views then upload reels weird captions.”

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Several users also apologised to the tourist, saying the behaviour shown in the video was unacceptable and did not reflect the conduct of most Indians.