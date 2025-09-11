Australian woman, 30, takes ‘micro-retirement’ to travel, aims to be ‘work-optional’ by 40

For many, retirement is something to look forward to at 60. But younger professionals are increasingly opting for “micro-retirements”, shorter, self-funded breaks that allow them to travel, explore and recharge in the middle of their careers.

One such example is Melbourne-based digital marketer Zara Lim. The 30-year-old told Yahoo Finance that she quit her job in mid-2023 to take an 18-month break across Europe and Asia. Having saved aggressively during the pandemic, Lim relied on her savings and occasional freelance work to fund her travels.

Her journey included once-in-a-lifetime moments, from watching cherry blossoms bloom in Korea to witnessing the Northern Lights in Norway. “Having a really long break allows you to do things you normally wouldn’t be able to,” she said, adding that she felt privileged to immerse herself fully in each experience.

Earlier this year, Lim returned to Australia and quickly secured another full-time role, having started looking for opportunities while still abroad.

The Financial Trade-Off The idea of micro-retirement is gaining traction among millennials and Gen Z, but experts warn it comes with financial risks, especially when it comes to long-term retirement savings. Lim herself acknowledged the importance of careful planning. “Knowing your budget and being able to forecast it is probably the most important thing,” she said.

Her financial discipline, however, helped ease the transition. Lim owns multiple properties — including the home she rented out during her travels — and began investing in the share market while on her career break, focusing on exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

She bought her first property at 22, a two-bedroom apartment in rural Victoria for AUD 130,000, using a AUD 26,000 deposit. Now, she says her goal is to be financially “work-optional” by 40.

“When I’m working, I’m making sure every dollar is working for me. I’m investing it, and I’m going to try and get to that goal,” she told Yahoo Finance.