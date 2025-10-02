Australian YouTuber sparks outrage after 'poverty tourism' video on surviving Dharavi slum goes viral

An Australian vlogger has drawn sharp criticism on social media after posting a video in which he claimed to have “survived” in Mumbai’s Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, for three days. The clip, widely shared across Instagram and YouTube, has reignited debate on the ethics of portraying poverty as entertainment.

The content creator, known as Pete Z, titled his video “I Tried Surviving India’s ‘Deadliest Slum’.” The reel begins with a voiceover and a staged scene showing a woman being robbed before he introduces his Indian friend Ayushi, who joins him in the so-called challenge. He is later seen visiting a small home inside Dharavi and finding a bed for the night. While the Instagram video ends here, a longer version on YouTube shows him walking through the neighbourhood, meeting locals and attempting to document their daily lives.

The portrayal, however, has angered many viewers. Several criticised the use of the phrase “deadliest slum”, calling it a distorted and sensationalist label for Dharavi, which is not only a densely populated residential area but also home to hundreds of small businesses and cottage industries. Others accused the vlogger of indulging in “poverty tourism”, using people’s hardships to create content for global audiences.

A user asked, “Just one question, why?”

Another user wrote, “Bro it's not like it's the Amazon where you ll have a deadly insect bite you... You re living where people have lived for decades.. you ll be fine for 3 days.”

“Just another foreigner and sobo girl for milking views . I'm from dharavi and this is not funny at all,” the third user commented.

For many online users, the video highlights how foreign creators often reduce Dharavi to stereotypes, overlooking its entrepreneurial spirit and cultural vibrancy. As one comment put it, “Dharavi is not your adventure park.”

“This is just racism, hateful propaganda. You don’t have to be scare. This people are poor but not like ‘hood’ in western countries,” a comment read.