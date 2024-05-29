Dead body of man in his 80s frozen to revive in future; ₹94 lakh spent for 'Star Trek in play'
Southern Cryonics announces successful cryonics suspension of first client in Australia. Costing $170,000 i.e. ₹94 lakh, the procedure aims for future revival using advanced medical technologies.
The cryonics company named Southern Cryonics has said that it has successfully frozen its first client in the company's Holbrook facility in regional New South Wales in Australia, in its hope of bringing him back to life in the future.