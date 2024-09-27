‘aut Zuck aut nihil’: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s custom T-shirt slogan in Latin goes viral, here’s why

  • On Wednesday, when the Meta CEO revealed the first working prototype of augmented-reality glasses, on his t-shirt it was written 'aut Zuck aut nihil', or 'all Zuck or all nothing', which is a Latin phrase.

Livemint
Updated27 Sep 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries on Orion AR glasses at the Meta Connect annual event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries on Orion AR glasses at the Meta Connect annual event at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo(REUTERS)

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is known for his passion and casual dressing sense. With the firm launched new Orion AR glasses aiming to bring the virtual world into the real one, he wore a t-shirt that played on his own ambitions.

On Wednesday, when the Meta CEO revealed the first working prototype of augmented-reality glasses, on his t-shirt it was written ‘aut Zuck aut nihil’, or ‘all Zuck or all nothing’, which is a Latin phrase.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg’s AI vision makes Metaverse a slightly easier sell

The phrase was a play on ‘aut Caesar aut nihil’, which means ‘either a Caesar or nothing’, or more simply ‘all or nothing’.

Looking back at the history, the phrase was a personal motto of Italian Renaissance Prince Cesare Borgia. According to scholars, quoted by Hindustan Times, it was possibly coined by Julius Caesar himself.

Zuckerberg's interest in Roman history

Long been interested in the Roman Empire, Zuckerberg spent his honeymoon in Rome and two of his children, August and Aurelia, are named after emperors Augustus and Marcus Aurelius.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg’s latest luxury is ₹2 crore dial watch made from ‘meteorite’

Even on his 40th birthday, Zuckerberg posted photos on social media showing him wearing a T-shirt with the words ‘Carthago delenda est’, meaning "Carthage must be destroyed," referring to Rome's great rival.

Orion AR glasses:

Though the Orion AR glasses are not yet available for users and are mostly for internal testing, for now, Zuckerberg compared them with a time machine.

"The way to think about AR glasses is as a time machine," HT quoted Zuckerberg as saying on Wednesday. “They exist, they are awesome and they are a glimpse of a future that I think is going to be pretty exciting.”

Also Read | Talk to John Cena via Meta AI on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

These devices show a combined view of the digital and physical worlds, with Meta aiming to offer a hands-free alternative to the smartphone.

These new glasses look like thick, black reading glasses, but have lenses that can display text messages, video calls, and even YouTube videos onto the user’s field of vision.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘aut Zuck aut nihil’: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s custom T-shirt slogan in Latin goes viral, here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.