Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is known for his passion and casual dressing sense. With the firm launched new Orion AR glasses aiming to bring the virtual world into the real one, he wore a t-shirt that played on his own ambitions.

On Wednesday, when the Meta CEO revealed the first working prototype of augmented-reality glasses, on his t-shirt it was written ‘aut Zuck aut nihil’, or ‘all Zuck or all nothing’, which is a Latin phrase.

The phrase was a play on 'aut Caesar aut nihil', which means 'either a Caesar or nothing', or more simply 'all or nothing'.

Looking back at the history, the phrase was a personal motto of Italian Renaissance Prince Cesare Borgia. According to scholars, quoted by Hindustan Times, it was possibly coined by Julius Caesar himself.

Zuckerberg's interest in Roman history Long been interested in the Roman Empire, Zuckerberg spent his honeymoon in Rome and two of his children, August and Aurelia, are named after emperors Augustus and Marcus Aurelius.

Even on his 40th birthday, Zuckerberg posted photos on social media showing him wearing a T-shirt with the words 'Carthago delenda est', meaning "Carthage must be destroyed," referring to Rome's great rival.

Orion AR glasses: Though the Orion AR glasses are not yet available for users and are mostly for internal testing, for now, Zuckerberg compared them with a time machine.

"The way to think about AR glasses is as a time machine," HT quoted Zuckerberg as saying on Wednesday. “They exist, they are awesome and they are a glimpse of a future that I think is going to be pretty exciting."

These devices show a combined view of the digital and physical worlds, with Meta aiming to offer a hands-free alternative to the smartphone.

These new glasses look like thick, black reading glasses, but have lenses that can display text messages, video calls, and even YouTube videos onto the user’s field of vision.