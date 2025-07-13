Autopsy technician urges people to avoid THESE six things after revealing how others died

After nearly a decade of performing thousands of autopsies, autopsy technician Dolly shared six everyday things that can turn fatal.

In a viral video, Dolly shared that while assisting forensic pathologists across multiple states, she has encountered a few completely preventable deaths.

Based on real-life cases, Dolly's cautionary list includes behaviours most people wouldn't think twice about, until it's too late.

Here are 6 things an autopsy technician would NEVER DO:

Eat steak in old age “You can't chew anymore!” Dolly said choking on a steak is a common cause of death among elderly people who “choke and die” on it.

Not wearing a helmet, protective clothing Dolly said helmets and protective clothing go a long way in keeping a motorcyclist alive. She likened the aftermath of a motorcycle crash without protective clothing to being scraped across a cheese grater.

“When you hit that pavement…You are the cheese.”

Not invest in a quality car jack “If I were underneath a car, I'm not going to trust the $6.99 equipment.”

Urging people to invest in a quality car jack, Dolly said, “Your life is worth more than that.”

Use provocative phrases Warning against jokingly daring someone to harm you with phrases like, “What are you going to do, stab me?” Dolly said, “They are going to shoot and/or stab you.”

“Don't say that. That's stupid.”

Wear loose clothing near machinery Dolly said that small oversights, such as untied shoelaces or loose sleeves, can lead to horrific accidents. Citing the example of degloving, where skin is forcibly torn from the body, Dolly said, “If you Google what degloving is, you'll know why I said that.”

Lean into washing machines Dolly said that a surprisingly common cause of accidental death is positional asphyxia, a condition where a person's body position prevents them from breathing properly.