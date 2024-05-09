Auto-rickshaw in US: Man shares video from California; netizens asks, 'Meter se chalega bro?'
A viral video of an auto rickshaw in the US has amused the internet and garnered diverse reactions from netizens. The video was shared on Instagram and has received thousands of reactions.
Auto-rickshaws are widely popular in India and it is rare to find the three-wheeled rickshaw in countries located in the West. The three-wheeled rickshaw, also known as tuk-tuks is a common sight in India and neighbouring countries. A viral video showing the vehicle plying on the streets of the United States has amazed the social media.