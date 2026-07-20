Avengers Doomsday trailer: Marvel’s biggest heroes assemble as Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom threatens the multiverse

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer assembles Marvel’s biggest teams, including the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers, as Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom launches a multiverse-wide threat.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published20 Jul 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Chris Evans in a still from Avengers Doomsday trailer.
Chris Evans in a still from Avengers Doomsday trailer.

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has brought together several generations of Marvel superheroes, with Doctor Doom emerging as the force threatening to tear the multiverse apart.

Avengers Doomsday trailer out

The trailer opens with a background narration by Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, before introducing the various teams preparing to face the threat. The Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the new Avengers are all shown alongside returning members of the older Avengers, including Thor. Loki also appears in the footage.

The trailer establishes the scale of the conflict as Marvel’s heroes assemble to confront Doom and the multiverse-crossing war he is preparing to unleash. Thor is shown facing off against Doom before reuniting with Chris Evans’ Captain America, marking the latter’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow the CJP Protest LIVE blog for updates on the Parliament march, Delhi Metro closures, security arrangements and Wangchuk’s health.

HomeNewsTrendsAvengers Doomsday trailer: Marvel’s biggest heroes assemble as Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom threatens the multiverse
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.