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Avengers Doomsday trailer: Marvel’s biggest heroes assemble as Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom threatens the multiverse

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer assembles Marvel’s biggest teams, including the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Avengers, as Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom launches a multiverse-wide threat.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published20 Jul 2026, 07:58 PM IST
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Chris Evans in a still from Avengers Doomsday trailer.
Chris Evans in a still from Avengers Doomsday trailer.
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The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has brought together several generations of Marvel superheroes, with Doctor Doom emerging as the force threatening to tear the multiverse apart.

Avengers Doomsday trailer out

The trailer opens with a background narration by Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, before introducing the various teams preparing to face the threat. The Fantastic Four, the X-Men and the new Avengers are all shown alongside returning members of the older Avengers, including Thor. Loki also appears in the footage.

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The trailer establishes the scale of the conflict as Marvel’s heroes assemble to confront Doom and the multiverse-crossing war he is preparing to unleash. Thor is shown facing off against Doom before reuniting with Chris Evans’ Captain America, marking the latter’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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