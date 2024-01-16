With thousands of people expected to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, hotels are either sold out or available at very high rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noting the trend, EaseMyTrip had earlier informed, "Leading up to the inauguration, Ayodhya's hotels are fully booked, enabling them to leverage increased pricing. Occupancy rates have risen from 80% to 100%, resulting in substantial price hikes, reaching up to ₹70,000 per night in select hotels."

Here are a list of options where you can stay if you are planning to visit Ayodhya: People in the Luxury category can look for options like Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya, The Ramayana, Cygnett Collection KK Hotel, Royal Heritage Hotel And Resort and Clarks Inn Express.

The hotels in this category range between ₹15,000 to ₹25,000, but for the consecration ceremony, the rates went up to ₹70,000. And right now all hotels are sold out.

For affordable range, one can look for OYO, Premshi Guest House, Neelkanth Hotel, Shree Ramlala Sadan Devsthanaam Hotel, Ayodhya Inn.

The tariff in this category range between ₹1,000 to ₹3,000.

But OYO is planning to increase its presence in city and citing the same OYO spokesperson earlier told Mint, Speaking about OYO's plan to expand in Ayodhya, he said, “We plan to add 50 hotels and homes, totalling around 1000 rooms, before the grand opening of the Ram Mandir. "

“These new properties will be strategically located near Ayodhya's prominent landmarks, ensuring convenient access for visitors exploring the city's iconic attractions."

Apart from hotels, you can look for Dharamshalas. Several of them are listed in the yatradham.org website.

AirBnB is also another option if you are planning to visit the city. There are around 30 properties listed under Air BnB.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest, and over 7,000 invitations have been extended to celebrities, saints, politicians, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani, along with 4,000 seers from across the country.

Only those with valid invites from Ram temple trust or on government duty would be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22.

