A delegation of 200 Sindhi community members from Pakistan is visiting Ayodhya to pay respects to Ram Lalla, accompanied by 150 members from India.

As per media reports, the group, from Pakistan's Sindh province, is on a month-long religious tour of India and will travel to Ayodhya by road from Prayagraj.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will greet the delegation at Ram Ki Paidi, where a special event has been arranged to welcome the visitors from Pakistan. Vishwa Prakash Rupan, a member of the Rashtriya Sindhi Vikas Parishad, an autonomous body under the central government, mentioned that the delegation would arrive in Ayodhya by bus from Prayagraj.

They will also attend the Saryu Aarti at Ram Ki Paidi on Friday evening, where members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including Champat Rai.

After their visit to Ayodhya, the delegation will head to Lucknow on Friday night, from where they will depart for Raipur.

