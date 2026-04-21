Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026; 5 cricketers who can replace India's U19 World Cup-winning captain at CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were dealt with a severe blow on Tuesday when young batter Ayush Mhatre was ruled out of remained of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury. Mhatre, who led India to the U-19 World Cup trophy in 2026, was CSK's mainstay at no.3 since last season and had delivered for the side in the ongoing season.
The injury occurred during CSK's last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he was seen clutching his left hamstring while attempting a second run on April 18. The right-hander was treated by the physio Tommy Simsek a couple of times before he limped out of the field with the help of teammate Ramakrishna Ghosh and Simsek.
Mhatre underwent scans on Monday. The franchise took to social media to announce the loss of Mhatre for the rest of 2026 season. “Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks,” CSK wrote on their social media platforms.
For CSK, Mhatre had played six games in IPL 2026, scoring 201 runs at a strike rate of 177.87, including two half-centuries.
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