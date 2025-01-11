Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is in the news for her debut film Azaad. Her dance moves in a song from the movie Uyi Amma have impressed fans. She is being appreciated for her dynamic expressions and charming screen presence.

As the fans are excited about Rasha’s Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, a new song from Azaad was released on January 10. The video of the song has received nearly 3 million views within 20 hours.

The song, titled Ajeeb O Gareeb, is giving social media users a nostalgic vibe. Arijit Singh and Hansika Pareek have sung the song, composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

“Old retro-type melody, what a vibe in the song, and with Arijit, it’s a whole different level—pure blessings…” wrote one social media user.

“It feels like Rafi Sahab’s vibe is coming through in Arijit’s voice,” wrote another.

“This is so beautiful Both Aman and Rasha have given such impressive debut,” came from another.

The video shows a love story sprouting between Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s characters. It follows a parallel romantic angle between two horses belonging to the young couple.

While Rasha Thadani was seen in Uyi Amma as an “item girl”, the new song portrays her in a totally different avatar. In Ajeeb O Gareeb, she looks like a conservative girl from an affluent family. Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about Rasha’s character in the movie.

Social media reaction on Uyi Amma

“And finally after so many years of actress getting launched, a Heroine is born”

“She looks amazing.!. Never got a vibe like this from Kushi, Jahnvi, Ananya or Suhana. Great work Rasha. Raveena must be so proud!”