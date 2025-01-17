Azaad movie review: Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty starrer Azaad hit the big screens on Friday, January 17. Fans who have already watched the film, are amazed by the compassionate scenes of the movie.

Azaad also marks the Bollywood debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. While the movie's trailer and songs had already moved audiences, the film seems to have touched hearts of its viewers even more.

“ When was the last time you got pleasantly surprised by a film? I just did!#Azaad is superb! To write & weave a film around an animal is a daunting task & #abhishekkapoor & his entire team hv made a riveting, heartfelt film here. Give it a chance. The debutants are superb too,” commented one user.

Azaad movie plot The Azaad movie centers around a majestic black horse named Azaad, which demonstrates unwavering loyalty to Ajay Devgn's character, a dacoit. A young stable boy tries to form a bond with the horse, but his efforts are unsuccessful. However, against the backdrop of the rebellion in India in the 1920s, the young boy's quest to ride Azaad becomes a journey of courage.

Netizens praise Rasha Thadani and Aaaman Devgn Apart from the movie's plot, netizens have been praising Rasha Thadani and Aaaman Devgn's performance in the film.

“ Ajay Devgn's portrayal of the titular character is riveting, capturing the essence of leadership and vulnerability. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn shine in their roles, adding layers to the story,” commented one user.

What trade analysts say Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, left a one word review for the Azaad movie: “Lacklustre”. While the critic praised Ajay Devgn, and debutantes Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn's performances, he said the climax of the movie arrives too late “to salvage the overall experience”.