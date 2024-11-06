Azaad: Teaser video of Ajay Devgn’s next movie goes viral, amasses nearly 8 million views

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Azaad has generated significant excitement, with its teaser video quickly going viral on YouTube. Released on November 5, the teaser has already amassed nearly 8 million views and is among the top trending videos on the OTT platform.

Azaad, set to hit theatres in January 2025, is a period drama that centres on the love of a family for their loyal horse. Alongside Ajay, the film features his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The movie is set in pre-independence India, where Ajay’s character, a skilled horse rider, shares a deep bond with his horse. In the teaser, he is seen fleeing British forces, performing daring feats and leaping over vast valleys.

However, amid the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility to find it falls on Aaman’s character, a younger family member. Rasha Thadani plays a wealthy young woman, but the teaser briefly shows her role.

The period drama is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for Bollywood hits like Rock on, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath. Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor have produced Azaad. This star-studded production has already captured the audience’s interest and promises an engaging storyline with powerful visuals.

“Feeling goosebumps after hearing the name of Ranaji (Maharana Pratap),” wrote one user while another commented, “Bollywood is blessed to have directors like Abhishek Kapoor.”

Singham Again roars at the box office Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is enjoying a successful run in cinemas, having been released on Diwali 2024. The film quickly entered the ₹200-crore club globally within four days, becoming the fourth Bollywood movie in 2024 to achieve this milestone, following Fighter, Stree 2 and Shaitaan, Ajay’s earlier release this year before Rohit Shetty’s action drama.