Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn with ‘Azaad’. The film's trailer, which was released on Monday, January 6, has created a buzz among the audience.

Set for its theatrical release next week, the 2:43-minute trailer for Azaad has received a lot of praise from viewers, who said the movie “is going to be awesome.”

“Bht gazab ka trailer h bhai unique concept very good direction ye movie audience ko naya experience degi achhi chl jaye bs kyuki maidan jaisi solid movie ko audience ne pasand ni kiya that,” a user said.

A user said that the film is “giving old Bollywood movie vibes”, and another user called it a “superb trailer”. “This movie is going to be awesome,” a user added.

“Wonderful Trailer! Ajay Devgn looks Awesome in his role of Vikram Singh, and reminds of the Legendary Actor Sunil Dutt Saahab in his Dacoit/ Rebel roles. Ajay Devgn's role/ character should be a highlight in this film. The newcomers Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani look promosing ... All The Best to the Team of AZAAD!” a user said.

“Looks like everyone put in a sincere performance hope it's a good movie,” said a user

Also Read | New Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn’s Azaad goes viral on YouTube

Several viewers also drew a similarity between Ajay's role in Azaad and his character in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

“Ajay's character feel like his character from RRR,” a user highlighted.

Lauding the “Rock On!!” director Abhishek Kapoor, who also has films like

“Kai Po Che!” and “Kedarnath” in his kitty, a user said, “Abhishek Kapoor has a great track record. Hoping this will be his comeback. box office hit. trailer is lit.”

Azaad: Release date Produced by RSVP & Guy In The Sky Pictures, Azaad is scheduled to be released on 17 January 2025.

Watch Azaad trailer here:

Azaad: Cast Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the Ronnie Screwvala film has a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik and Piyush Mishra

Azaad: Plot Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies, and during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ajay Devgn praised Aaman's dedication to the film and called him a “very hardworking boy”.