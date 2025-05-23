In a deeply troubling development that highlights Azerbaijan’s increasingly strict clampdown on dissent, a young man named Igbal Abilov has been sentenced to 18 years in prison—simply for having online conversations with an Armenian academic.

The case has drawn criticism from human rights organisations and raised alarm among those advocating for peace in the Caucasus region.

Young Azerbaijani sentenced to 18 years over online dialogue with Armenian scholar Abilov was found guilty of “high treason” and “collaborating with Armenian special services”. But those so-called services turned out to be none other than a respected historian — Professor Garnik Asatrian, an expert in Iranian studies based in Armenia. The two reportedly spoke via Skype while Abilov was residing in a third country, engaging in conversations that would appear scholarly in nature.

Despite the peaceful tone of these interactions, Azerbaijani authorities interpreted the exchange as a threat to national security rather than a sign of potential reconciliation between long-divided neighbours.

Who is Garnik Asatrian? Garnik Asatrian is no political operative. He teaches at Yerevan State University and the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University and is known for his academic work in linguistics and cultural studies. Portraying him as a spy dangerously misrepresents his role and raises serious questions about Azerbaijan’s intent behind the prosecution.

The court’s claims that Abilov carried out "instructions" from Armenian agents appear to lack solid evidence. According to observers, the verdict leaned heavily on speculation and private conversations, without transparent proof of any wrongdoing.

Why is Azerbaijan doing this? This harsh punishment is part of a broader trend in Azerbaijan, where the government has increasingly targeted journalists, activists, and others who challenge the official narrative. Contact with Armenians—regardless of context—is often treated as suspect, and Abilov’s sentencing only reinforces that chilling stance.

The decision has been widely condemned, especially by those invested in fostering dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Following the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war and Azerbaijan’s 2023 military action in the region, the relationship between the two countries remains tense. But instead of allowing space for mutual understanding and reconciliation, the Azerbaijani government appears to be closing the door on such possibilities.

Rather than encouraging young citizens to engage in education and peaceful dialogue, this ruling sends a stark warning: curiosity and openness may come at a heavy cost.