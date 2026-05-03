Aziz Ansari stuns SNL viewers with surprise Kash Patel role in sharp political cold open sketch

Aziz Ansari made an unexpected return to Saturday Night Live this weekend, appearing as FBI Director Kash Patel in a politically charged cold open that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the show’s latest episode.

Aziz Ansari steals spotlight with surprise SNL appearance The surprise cameo came during an episode hosted by pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who was also the musical guest for the night.

The sketch opened with a fictional White House press briefing led by cast member Ashley Padilla as press secretary Karoline Leavitt, before handing over to Colin Jost’s portrayal of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The scene then shifted focus when Ansari entered as Patel, drawing loud applause from the studio audience and marking his first major live sketch appearance on the programme in several years.

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Ansari’s performance leaned heavily into satire, with the comedian delivering one of the sketch’s most quoted lines: “I’m the first Indian person to suck at their job.”

He followed it with another sharp punchline: “I prove without a shadow of a doubt that we can be just as incompetent as the whites.”

Asked by an assembly of SNL cast members posing as journalists if he was on the way out, the controversial and rumored soon-to-be-really-fired Patel replied: “Hell, no! President Trump loves me. Everybody loves me, even the Correspondents’ Dinner shooter said, ‘Kill everyone, but Mr. Patel.’ You get a shout-out like that in a psycho’s manifesto, you must be doing something right.”

The episode itself marked an important moment for Rodrigo, who made her hosting debut while also performing as musical guest. The singer delivered two musical performances, including the live debut of a new track, but much of the immediate post-show discussion centred on Ansari’s surprise appearance. Reviews from major US outlets described the cold open as the evening’s comic high point.

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Audience loved Ansari's appearance and reacted to it. Various fans were surprised that he came to the show after so long.

While one person wrote, “Crazy they got Kash to actually show up to the show (sic),” another one commented, “Aziz popping his eyes out just like Kash Patel is just too funny (sic).”

A third person pointed out how Colin tries hard to not break character, saying, “I love every moment where Colin drops a line and then tries his hardest not to smile (sic).”

Another person commented, "I lost it when Ansari said, "I'm the first Indian person to suck at their job". Brilliant! (sic)."

“Aziz Ansari as Kash Patel was not on my 2026 bingo card 😂 Awesome (sic)!,” wrote a fan under the official YouTube video.

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Ansari, best known for Master of None and Parks and Recreation, has had a long association with Saturday Night Live, having hosted the programme in the past. His latest appearance appears to have struck a chord with audiences, with many praising the casting choice and his sharp comic delivery.

The sketch added another memorable political satire moment to SNL’s current season and gave viewers one of the night’s biggest surprises before the show had properly begun.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.