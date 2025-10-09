‘B1 visa approved’: Indian professional’s detailed consulate experience goes viral

A Reddit user recently shared their firsthand experience of securing a B1 visa for the United States, providing a detailed timeline and valuable insights for prospective applicants. The user, employed at a reputed US firm, successfully obtained the visa on October 6 at the New Delhi consulate.

Timeline of the visa process The process began with the OFC appointment on October 5, which the applicant described as “quick and straightforward, nothing much to mention.” The consular interview was scheduled for 8:30 AM the following day. Arriving early, the applicant noted that “the queue was long — took ~30 mins to reach security,” followed by seating in Row 2 for about 10 minutes for biometric verification. The actual interview wait lasted approximately 40 minutes.

Interview highlights The interview took place at Counter 15 with a US consular officer, a white male in his 40s. When asked about the purpose of the visit, the applicant replied, “I’m required to be in the XXX office of [My Company] for internal business meetings scheduled in the 1st and 2nd week of December 2025.” When further questioned about the meetings, the applicant briefly mentioned high-level discussion topics. Questions about salary and employment were answered with, “Fixed is ₹32 lakhs per annum + there is a variable component as well,” and the applicant confirmed over two and a half years of experience with the company. Here's the link to the viral post

The officer also inquired about previous travel to the US and family in the country, to which the applicant responded that this would be their first international trip and that they had no relatives in the US. After a brief pause, the officer smiled and said, “Congratulations, your visa is approved. Your passport will be delivered within a week.” The Reddit user described their relief and excitement, stating, “Honestly, I barely remember how I walked out of there. I think the sunlight outside brought me back to my senses 😅.”

Online reactions The post received considerable attention online, with several Reddit users praising the detailed timeline and helpful phrasing. Comments included: “This is exactly what I needed to calm my nerves before my own interview!” and “Love how you mentioned ‘required to be there’ — small phrasing changes really make a difference.” Many also congratulated the applicant, noting that the step-by-step account would be beneficial for first-time applicants.

Documents required for company-sponsored B1 visa For those traveling on a company-sponsored business visit, essential documents generally include a valid passport, DS-160 confirmation page, visa appointment confirmation, a company invitation letter detailing the purpose, duration, and sponsorship, recent payslips or income proof, an employment verification letter, previous travel history (if any), and optionally, bank statements for financial credibility.

Visa status clarification At the time of the Reddit post, the applicant’s visa status was listed as “approved,” which typically transitions to “issued” once the passport is dispatched and delivered. The Reddit user’s key advice to future applicants was simple but effective: “Stay calm, stay confident, and own your story.”