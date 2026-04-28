‘Baad me rona nahi’: Encounter specialist threatens TMC candidate; IPS Ajay Pal Sharma sets social media on fire

A controversy has erupted around Ajaypal Sharma, the Election Commission-appointed police observer. The Trinamool Congress has raised questions about his authority.

A video has gone viral, showing him speaking in a warning tone to locals. The video is reportedly from near the residence of Trinamool candidate Jahangir Khan. Sharma is also seen addressing the candidate’s family members. Khan is contesting from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas.

Trinamool has alleged that Sharma has been intimidating locals and conducting late-night searches. The ruling party even accuses him of inappropriate behaviour with women.

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BJP West Bengal officially introduced the ‘encounter specialist’ on its X handle.

“Ajay Pal Sharma, the encounter specialist and Singham of UP police, is deployed as police observer of South 24 Parganas. He just read the riot act to Bhaipo’s henchman Jehangir Khan’s family members,” it wrote while referring to CM Mamata Banerjee’s Bhaipo (nephew), Abhishek Banerjee.

“Nobody can stop this election from being the most free and fair election in 50 years and anyone who dares to act oversmart will be taught a lesson,” it added.

In the video, Sharma says, “All the people here should understand this clearly: if anyone indulges in misconduct, they will be dealt with strictly, as per the rules.”

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“If any information comes from anywhere that someone has tried to create trouble or harass others, we will take serious note of it and treat them accordingly,” he further says.

Also Read | War of words peaks as campaign blitz ends in Bengal; 142 seats vote tomorrow

“Members of Jahangir’s family are also present here. Inform him properly that reports are coming in that his people are issuing threats. If that is the case, we will take firm action,” Sharma adds.

“Phir baad me rona pachhtana mat (Later, don’t cry and complain),” he concludes.

What is a police observer? What exactly is the role of a police observer? The Election Commission’s “Observer Handbook” (August 2024) outlines their duties. Observers are expected to ensure free and fair elections at the grassroots level.

They act as the “eyes and ears” of the Commission, not its spokespersons. Their job is to monitor, report, and ensure that election laws and guidelines are strictly and impartially followed.

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Former police observers have told Anandabazar Patrika that such conduct is against protocol. Observers are not supposed to interact directly with the public or issue instructions.

The handbook clearly states that observers must maintain confidentiality. They are not allowed to share information with the media or publicly discuss their observations, even after elections.

Their role is to report directly to the Election Commission. However, they may coordinate with local officials for necessary corrections.

Social media reactions Several social media users found Ajaypal Sharma’s actions inappropriate.

“This is not the language of an IPS officer. This is the language Ajay Pal (IPS) from Prayagraj is speaking because he has the blessings of the BJP party,” wrote a UP-based advocate.

“This guy is indulging in political thuggery.... Just recently in UP, he was sidelined after action was taken against Bajrang Dal folks,” claimed another user.

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Another user wrote, “According to ECI guidelines, police observers do not have the executive power to issue any orders or warnings themselves…This officer is violating the limits of his own role as an observer.”

“If he has it in him, why don’t sent him to Manipur?” asked another user.

One user wondered, “Encounter specialist? Seriously? When was it legalised in this country?”

“This is open hooligan behaviour by ECI of sending a notorious gangster in the garb of Police Observer, Gyanesh Kumar is playing with fire,” came from another.

Other users appreciate Ajaypal Sharma’s tough tactics.

“TMC goons, mend your ways. A valiant up police officer issues a warning,” wrote one of them.

“Very Much Required in WB....Even After Election, Ajit Doval Sir should visit those border areas. At present, TMC style is a big time threat to national security and should be handled with far more strongly,” commented another user.

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“His roar will send shivers down their spine,” came from another.